Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Overcast skies and windy. High near 80F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy...strong thunderstorms in the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 53F. SSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.