This may sound a bit like a travelogue because, well, just maybe it is. After loading up my Chevy, Sapphire, I pointed the hood ornament north and didn’t veer off that course until close to Cincinnati when the GPS instructed me to head east toward California, a town in Kentuck, where one of my granddaughters lives.
It was a great, if brief, visit and she sent me off with a big country breakfast the next morning. Things were going well until the GPS sent me through the middle of Cincinnati.
Now ordinarily that wouldn’t be a problem since it’s actually a shortcut; however, this particular Saturday morning was a disaster.
Up until this point my journey had been rather uneventful, just how I like it.
Nearly every street in the downtown was blocked off and the rest were bumper to bumper filled with cars parking illegally and actually in the way. An officer writing parking violations would have had a heyday.
By the time I figured out what was going on it was far too late to turn around even had it been possible.
People of all ages, types and styles were everywhere. It turns out they were having a huge PRIDE parade and rally. Add to the mix a spontaneous (or so it seemed) protest about the Supreme Court ruling on Roe V. Wade and well; let’s just say it quickly escalated into organized confusion.
My eyes witnessed things they cannot un-see. The traffic lights allowed almost two cars at a time to get through the intersection without running over pedestrians who filled the streets like ants at a picnic.
A little over an hour later, Sapphire and I finally approached the on-ramp to I-75 N and an audible sigh was released; perhaps by both my Chevy and me. It was in stereo unison so it’s difficult to distinguish.
Once finally making our way through the heavy traffic in southern Ohio, perhaps on her own, Sapphire, turned into the first rest area because Lord knows I needed one! After coasting into a parking place and shutting off the engine, I think I fully inhaled for the first time in over an hour.
The first thought to cross my mind was thank goodness my overactive bladder had held its breath, too. After stretching my legs (and boy were they stiff and stove up), having a little snack and a long cold drink, Sapphire and I hit the road again. The rest of the trip was uneventful and the GPS didn’t get used. This is a familiar route to me. The only reason it got used at all was because I wasn’t sure how to get from California back onto I-75. Trust me, as soon as able, rather than continuing to use the app automatically programmed into my phone, I downloaded the WAZE app—hands down the best of the GPS apps out there even telling you when there is a pothole or bump.
Arriving at my little brother’s house in Michigan just in time for supper was a welcome respite. There is no apparent time limit on my visit to my old stomping grounds but there are so very many folks to connect and catch up with that it might be a lengthy visit—or at least until my welcome is well worn out. Wish me luck!
After living here for forty plus years, there are still many ties that bind. We used to visit multiple times each year until dementia robbed us of the luxury to travel so perhaps, I’m making up for lost time. At any rate, the frailty of age will likely prevent me from making any more solo trips like this one so my hope is to make it a great one.
Over the weekend I attended the vow renewal of my grandson and his wife.
They were married ten years ago with only witnesses and a minister in attendance. It was beautiful including the part where they made a toast with the same Anniversary goblets my late husband and I had used for 57 straight years.
It brought a tear to my eye. My agenda is full with planned visits and sightseeing stops that somehow, I never managed to see while living in the area. Isn’t that how it goes? We always think there will be more time but please don’t postpone it. Time is shorter than we realize and once we are over the hill, we are literally on a roll—and it’s downhill all the way!
A coal miner’s daughter born in Appalachia and schooled in Michigan, she currently lives in rural Athens. Hill describes herself as a cook and cookbook author, jack of all trades and master of none, a Christian wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She shares her home with her husband, Bob, and their spoiled-beyond-belief dog, Molly.
