Being a saver of all things sentimental is my nature, though that certainly doesn’t make me unique in any way. Recently rediscovering a Sentiment Box — filled with memorabilia that hadn’t come to mind in a very long time — appeared seemingly from nowhere.
There are several of these boxes that I treasure — one is filled with letters hubby and I exchanged before and after marriage during his military days. What will I ever do with that one? Several others are filled with letters to and from various family members and friends, tokens of events attended, and one is filled with thank you notes. These are all in addition to the many albums and boxes of photos collected through more than seven decades.
Something about this one took me by surprise. Tenderly opening and reading each letter and note, I recalled various events with ticket stubs, newspaper clippings and more. Well, I embarked on a trip down memory lane to a time when life seemed simpler, purer and more innocent, but in fact was much busier and exhausting.
It was especially profound to find messages from my mother, aunts and several cousins no longer with us. They are missed terribly, yet a few words scribbled on a piece of paper brought us back together for a brief expanse of eternity.
The time span alone was stunning, as it revealed mementos from my youth through about 2015. My mind is still trying to grasp how this particular collection came together as well as how it remained hidden.
Notes, scribbles and drawings from young nieces, nephews and grandchildren were randomly slipped between surprising and unforgotten letters from cousins near and far, messages from siblings that had been temporarily erased from memory and so much more.
There was a short stack of really ancient computer-punched cards, where my handwriting had been analyzed at a festival of some sort while still in high school. It was intriguing and actually quite pertinent and accurate for me. That computer filled a flatbed truck, so you can imagine how long ago that was.
Based solely on my signature, it informed me that I was:
Keen in business and can be magnificently romantic.
As a good hostess, you have the gift of making people feel welcome.
You are unusually loyal and have many friends.
You always fulfill your social and financial obligations.
People are attracted to you because you are a genuine person.
You don’t like to impose on other people.
You like the activities of things that money brings.
While the last one may have been true at one time, it is the only one that really no longer fits. Neither money nor extravagance has a prominent place in my value system. The others are pretty accurate, if generic and general.
My four years of high school report cards were in this box. Wow! Reading the list of classes and teachers took me back. Not to brag, but I finished second in my class (it was a small rural school) but was denied the title of Salutatorian because I was, in fact, a married woman at graduation. Things sure have changed since 1965!
The script for the Junior Play was there. How fun that was to enjoy the leading role in those days of shyness and lack of confidence.
This exquisite find has brought many smiles and some tears. Reading through the notes, messages and newspaper clippings jogged my memory and took me directly back in time and emotion to the very moments those events occurred. Reflection at the end of a difficult year is a good thing. It helps establish a perspective of positivity that may very well be crucial to whatever this new year holds.
It was a boost to my sagging ego, as a most recent serious illness has taken its toll on mind, body and spirit. It refreshed me so much to recall some of the good deeds that made me memorable to others. My wounded ego needed such a boost.
Perhaps this particular Sentiment Box had been preserved for such a time as this. Perhaps it had simply been neglected amongst my clutter, but regardless, it was an uplifting boost at a time it was dearly needed.
Though my body is still weak and healing, my enthusiasm shall never wane. If you don’t have a Sentiment Box, please start one today because there just may be a time in your life when it will aid in renewing your hope, fortitude and enthusiasm for a brighter future, especially during trying times.
A treasure in a cardboard box rejuvenated me.
— Hill describes herself as a cook and cookbook author, jack of all trades and master of none, a Christian wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.