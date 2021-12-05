Recently my social media post was merely, “Apples, peaches, pumpkin pie. Who’s not ready holler, I.”
Surprisingly it didn’t get the response expected. Instead of remembering the old mantra from years of playing Hide and Seek with the entire neighborhood, it drew remarks like; it makes me hungry, ooh that’s sounds so good, or yummy. Oblivious to my intent, most were my age, too!
What brought that old chant to my mind? Your guess is as good as mine. You see, I’ve been cursed my entire life with a memory for detail. Just ask my husband and family but be prepared for plenty of eye rolls.
My recall for major things is pretty sharp too though waning a bit—maybe even two bits. Actually it feels like a blessing most of the time because fewer triggers are needed to recall so many wonderful memories. The downside is that it doesn’t screen out bad images and experiences—but we won’t go there today.
What are some of your first memories? Hopefully good ones surface.
Another recent one is the image of Christmas just after my third birthday. Our grandfather, HenerPaw, had bought new dresses for my younger sister and me. They were similar; mine green plaid; hers red plaid. We were beside the Christmas tree, decked with bright lights that sparkled and bubbled. Remember those? I stood next to him, holding Brenda in his arms posing for a photo. We were very excited.
If only I could paint pictures of the many scenes recreated in my mind they would overflow the Louvre.
It’s interesting how different perspectives affect our memories. Growing up with four younger siblings, a familiar or even unforgettable past event results in five different versions of what went down much like multiple eye witnesses giving testimony under oath.
My recall doesn’t only include images, but also smells, sounds, emotions, lighting and so much more. It transports me back in every way.
Why such varied perspectives? Is it as simple as a different physical view based entirely upon logistical positioning begetting an opposite panorama for each?
Moods directly affect perceptions. If one is tired, sick, hungry (or hangry), bored or disinterested versus overly interested, stimulated or nonchalant, their perspective might be vastly altered.
What was your very first impression or what did you notice first about someone the first time you met? In 1963, our chance meeting revealed his infectious smile and twinkling eyes. The next thing I noticed were his hands, strong—yet gentle. Yes, I married him.
Believe it or not, our first conversation and date runs through my mind like a slow-motion flick as the words we both spoke, the environment, what we wore and virtually every detail of that first evening spent together more than 58 years ago replay.
Similar details are easily recalled at the first meeting of his family and their home. The same can be said of most of my girlhood friends, their families, homes, schools, stores and churches as well. The parties attended from my early years forward are available for ready purveyance in my mind.
My daughter frequently and a mite accusatorily, used to chide that I had a photographic memory. Not so. I do possess a memory for detail and reiterate that it is often a curse rather than a blessing. Yes, her eyes are rolling as she reads this.
This gift, if you will, has proved a blessing repeatedly over the years. Once as the only eye witness to a terrible car wreck, my account was given to the officer at the scene. Nearly ten years later they tracked me down for a deposition in a court case regarding that accident.
All I had to do was close my eyes for a brief moment and the visualization of the incident was like a video, with sound, playing before my eyes.
The lawyers hoped I would clear their client of any wrongdoing but he was guilty. He blatantly ran a stop sign at a country crossroad. Details of the house I ran to for calling first responders were accurate as well because after my testimony, they showed me the pictures of the scene including the house near the corner. Impressed though unhappy with my recall—it did not exonerate the man as he claimed.
Experts say that we learn best either audibly or visually. Visual images are far more easily impressed on my brain but when audio is added it cements the event.
Memories are precious especially if we focus on the good ones. When painful ones are successfully filtered out, my memory is indeed a blessing. Just know I will tell it like it is. You, too, may claim it’s a curse so mind your Ps and Qs.
