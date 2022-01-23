Like the old Ray Stevens hit, “They’re everywhere! They’re everywhere!” Few, if any, of us have been spared the influx of these crazy, annoying little critters. They invade my home from early November until suddenly they disappear.
Now this person knows little when it comes to actual facts surrounding these bothersome insects except that:
Number one – they are NOT lady bugs.
Number two – they stink and so will your finger if you touch them.
From my sick bed recently I lay watching a few of them. Something about their odd behavior reminded me of some people we have all encountered.
For over an hour, one of them moved along the edge of the crown molding like a drunken sailor, hovering along the precipice between the molding and wall and occasionally moving up near the ceiling. It staggered along the edge but didn’t really go anywhere — just back and forth along the same path.
Some of us do the same thing. Is it because we are restless? Or do we simply not know what or where we want or need to be in life? Our path is routine and occasionally made rougher by the way we choose to travel it.
Another beetle was either stuck or taking a long, needed rest for it didn’t move the entire time, until the first little culprit gathered enough nerve to go beyond its current boundary. It came right up to the stagnant bug until they actually touched. The intruder promptly knocked it from its perch, dropping it suddenly out of sight.
Assuming it was dead — not knowing nor frankly caring about their lifespan — it was likely fodder for the vacuum cleaner.
Could it have only fallen onto the window frame or curtain rod? Who knows, but all of a sudden another one (if not the same) began crawling along the top edge of my pretty white curtain. Oh, the nasty thoughts that crossed my fevered mind as certainty of it leaving a disgusting trail of Lord only knows what on that fine fabric. Another one graced the cornflower blue fabric of my favorite boudoir lamp shade.
Yes, mean thoughts cross my mind when it comes to bugs and other creepy, crawly, slithering life forms. The very thought of them makes me itch.
The first little cootie had finally settled into a little niche for a rest or hopefully, a final resting place, when suddenly the second little guy flew around four or five times in an elongated spiral before landing a couple of feet away from the wall on the popcorn ceiling where he continued exploring.
It had actually startled me briefly as my eye had just captured yet another little pest heading in his direction.
The distraction caused a brief loss of thought pattern, but quick recognition of similar habits in humans struck me.
There are those of us who have little spurts of energy when we actually do something instead of morphing into the overstuffed furniture. However, very quickly we go back into our pattern of wandering aimlessly through life.
Like us, these vermin seem to have different personalities as well as agendas. I don’t even want to think of how many dead ones graced the baseboards.
Some of us drift through life allowing it to come to us while others seek adventures, accomplishments, pleasure or create drama and chaos.
Many of us plan with hopes and dreams. Many fail but shift those dreams and goals as they experience life and keep open minds to new possibilities.
Others have a firm plan and stick to it. Perhaps I am a blend of these. The older I’ve grown the more flexible I’ve become. Not physically, because that type of flexibility now eludes me, but with my thought processes, ideas, snap judgments and observations.
Like a butterfly bursting from its cocoon, many of us embrace the change and make the most of it, while others bemoan their fate and wallow and whine in self-pity. Each day we have a choice — even from a sickbed.
Choose happiness or misery, gratitude or grumbling. Develop a keen eye, and strive to do more observing and less judging. Look for commonalities rather than differences. Embrace obvious differences, of course, but happiness is far less elusive when we stop comparing ourselves to others. Be more productive and less vegetative. Entertain yourself rather than allowing an electronic device to take over your being.
One is a whole number. Our happiness comes from within — not from anyone else on this planet. Become happy first, and all good things will embrace you like a magnet. Be grateful. Be fruitful. Be kind.
Love yourself, and stop listening to those inner voices telling the lies that you will never be enough. Simply being has value. Embrace it.
