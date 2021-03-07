Last Saturday, Limestone County native John Wahl was elected state Republican Party chairman, a position outgoing chair Terry Lathan described as “the hub for the entire state in every category.” Lathan knows the amount of work it takes to be an effective state chairman. She served six years in a role where the average party chairmanship is 18 months. When she says the job requires “heavy lifting,” she speaks from experience. Now Wahl will carry the mantle of the Alabama GOP at a pivotal time in state and national politics. The Alabama governor’s race and other statewide elections are taking place in 2022, when voters also will elect a new senator to represent Alabama in D.C. Nationwide, Republicans are deciding if they will be the party that follows the fire-brand lead of former President Donald Trump or the more traditional Republican leadership of Mitch McConnell. Wahl recently told CNHI reporters that as party chairman, his job “is to create an even playing field for all candidates,” adding, “I want to have a strong party that creates a framework for any candidate for any position to be able to run fairly and with the support of the Republican party.” We see that as a positive goal. While Alabama law allows political parties to control who runs under their banners — and both parties have used that power to keep candidates from running in primaries — we, like Lathan, believe it’s a tool that should be rarely used and voters should be left to choose their candidates. She has said the party is protective of who runs as a Republican and has little tolerance for people who pretend to hold Republican values. We understand being protective, but would caution against any political party creating a litmus test of who is “enough” to be on the ballot. We agree with Wahl when he said, “It is my opinion that a chairman’s role in the ballot challenge process is to provide both sides with a fair hearing.” Wahl added that the party chairman is expected to stay out of the primaries, and we are pleased to hear him say that. Ultimately, it should be left up to the voters to decide. Wahl has been given a great opportunity to represent his county positively and serve Republicans in Alabama well. We look forward to seeing what he accomplishes.
EDITORIAL: GOP at the crossroads
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
James Floyd Carroll, 77, of Anderson, Alabama, died Friday, March 5, 2021, in Florence, Alabama. There will be a 2 p.m. graveside service Monday at Pettusville Cemetery. No visitation is planned. Spry Funeral Home is directing.
Mrs. Evelyn Oceal King, born July 12, 1930, passed from this life on March 3, 2021, at the age of 90. The funeral service will be held noon Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Spry Funeral Home Chapel. Please note that the chapel doors will not open until noon. Dwight Ridinger and Joe Curtis will be…
Dennis Ray Cantrell, 57, of Athens, Alabama, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Isom's Chapel Cemetery. No visitation is planned. Spry Funeral Home in Athens is directing.
Most Popular
Articles
- SALT OF THE EARTH: Jimmy Newby remembered by friends, family
- Kentucky men arrested in Limestone drug bust
- Arrest reports for 3/4/21
- Arrest reports for 3/3/21
- UPDATE: Suspect ID'd in Monday chase, crash
- Arrest reports for 3/02/21
- Suspect gets hospital visit to remove meth from 'body cavity'
- 2 indicted in murder of Athens man, 6 others
- LCSO: Victim stabbed while drinking coffee
- Arrest reports for 3/6/21
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.