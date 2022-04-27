If there were a synonym for the words, Limestone County, it would surely be this: resilience.
The sound of tornado warning sirens is nothing new to those who live in North Alabama, but 11 years ago today, April 27, 2011, those who lived in Limestone County were awakened before dawn by sirens that would not stop until late afternoon — and not because there was no longer a need for danger warnings, but because tornadoes had destroyed the TVA lines that powered the sirens.
That day, like April 3, 1974, when Limestone County was struck by two massive tornadoes within 30 minutes on the same path, is etched in the minds of those who lived through the demolition. And more, etched in our minds are the four in Limestone, and 247 across the state, who did not.
Today, Jan McElyea, Shannon Gail Sampson, and Janice and Glenn Riddle — grandparents who died saving the lives of their three grandchildren — are missed and remembered more than ever.
But also today, as we look about the county, it is almost unfathomable that such destruction happened in this place. The homes, businesses, churches and lives that have been rebuilt now complement new and massive developments across the county, and especially in those areas where April 27, 2011, did much of its damage.
This is resilience. This is a people coming together. This is a community that does not forget; a community that perseveres. This is Limestone County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.