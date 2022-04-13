Steward, friend, champion — the Athens community lost all three with the April 11 passing of Frank Travis.
An anomaly today, Travis was rare: A politician with a true servant’s heart. District 3, especially, will miss his leadership, his support and his service, as will all of the Athens City Council.
But more, he will be missed in circles much larger than this. Travis was involved and vested in numerous events and organizations throughout our community. Where there was a need for a willing pair of hands, you would likely find him there.
Ever faithful to the organization that worked to combat the disease that would claim his life — the American Cancer Society — he will be sorely and deeply missed. On May 13, the survivor lap at Relay for Life will have yet one more gaping breach.
Travis’s life was an inspiration. As a deacon who also taught Sunday school and worked in the church’s financial office, his faith family at James Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will also note a hole that cannot be filled. As an outgoing defender of his community, there was no one more loyal as he worked with diverse groups, including the Library Foundation Board and Storytelling Board, the Limestone County NAACP, the Foundation on Aging and many others — even lending his talents in show and voice to our tourism association and the Round Island Creek Association Choir.
A quick smile, a genuine hug, a kindness that can be difficult to find in an all-too-often selfish world, those were the benchmarks by which Frank Travis lived his life. We would all do well to live toward his example.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.