An ALEA traffic campaign that you were likely a part of is winding up this weekend — but it’s an initiative that can’t be limited to a single week on an annual calendar.
Passengers accounted for 62 percent of traffic fatalities nationwide in 2019, according to information from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. In real 2020 numbers, 6,275 vehicle passengers were killed in crashes, and the numbers are more alarming by age. Also in 2020, 56 percent of the deaths of teenage passengers in passenger vehicles occurred in vehicles driven by another teenager.
With statistics such as these, it’s imperative that passengers take responsibility for their own safety. More, it’s vitally important that riders be aware of how to avoid dangerous situations as a passenger — and make life-saving, responsible choices about who they ride with.
National Passenger Safety Week was launched January 2022 by We Save Lives and The National Road Safety Foundation, two non-profits that focus on crash prevention and saving lives. For the initiative, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency joined more than 60 traffic safety and advocacy groups nationwide who are helping encourage and empower passengers to take responsibility for their own safety.
Part of that empowerment is having teenagers and others commit to a “Courage to Intervene Promise,” a pledge that encourages passengers to speak up: “I will stop my friends and loved ones from driving drugged, drunk, or distracted whenever possible. I will not ride with anyone who is drugged, drunk, or distracted. I will encourage others to do the same. I will have the Courage to Intervene because I care.”
U.S. roadway deaths are rising again dramatically and We Save Lives tells us why: “People are still driving recklessly. Drunk, drugged and distracted driving are on the rise. Just telling people to drive safely isn’t enough. … Passengers need to play a more active role in their own safety and that of others.”
National Passenger Safety Week ends Saturday. The concern will continue.
Don’t let yourself or those you care about become a statistic. Visit www.nationalpassengersafety.org, or watch this video at https://youtu.be/Ny7q6N1UrS0, for more information and tips on passenger safety.
