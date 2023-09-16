With fewer donors than needed this summer, the American Red Cross is experiencing a national blood shortage.
Blood banks in our region and across the nation are facing a significant need, drawing down the national blood supply and reducing distributions of some of the most needed blood types to hospitals. Recent natural disasters have added to the strain.
Your blood is needed.
Simply put, the donation of blood could help save a life.
All blood types are needed.
Blood and blood platelets cannot be manufactured in a laboratory.
The American Red Cross says that someone in the United States needs blood every two seconds.
That number is staggering and it is not uncommon in some locations for demand to exceed supply.
The Red Cross has also said that one blood donor can potentially save up to three lives.
Health care leaders have explained the pandemic has taken a toll on the blood supply.
Donors are encouraged to donate now to ensure area hospitals have the blood needed to help patients suffering from traumas, cancers and chronic illnesses, health care representatives said.
Donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental permission, must weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is required to donate.
Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
Here is a list of upcoming blood drives in our community:
LifeSouth
Thursday, Sept. 21 — 10 a.m.-5. p.m. at Hometown Grocery on Jefferson St.
Friday, Sept. 22 — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Limestone Manor Assisted Living
In addition to scheduled drives coming up, donors can visit https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/center/71 to schedule an appointment at our local Limestone donor center (22051 US Highway 72 East, Unit A, Athens, AL 35613).
Red Cross
The next drive for Red Cross in Limestone County currently is Oct. 23.
