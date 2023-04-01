Once again Limestone County gets the title of fastest growing county in the state. And yes, some of us are still unhappy about it. Unfortunately, complaints don’t stop growth. It’s happening to everyone around us, and many of us are probably benefitting from it – heck, we bet many of us are benefitting from it and don’t even recognize it.
Don’t read this wrong, though; it’s right that growth brings challenges and things to address. First responder services, roads and other infrastructure must be a top priority, and we must hold those in office accountable for these things. Don’t let your complaints fall on deaf ears; take them to the folks you elected — now, and in during municipal elections. And, do your research. Don’t just complain about something such as roadwork when you haven’t been paying attention to what plans are in place already. And even more so, don’t complain to the wrong people. For example, while we’re on the topic of roads: Hwy. 72 is not the city or the county’s to do anything about. That would be your state transportation department.
We hope if there’s something you want to know more about you’re able to find it in The News Courier or online at enewscourier.com. If you can’t, email our editor, nicolle@athensnews-courier.com. Hopefully she can point you in the right direction, or maybe you’ll give us a new story idea.
Now, that’s out of the way: Hate on if you must, but just because we’re growing in number doesn’t mean the southern hospitality and culture of Limestone County will go away. This area certainly still has its small town charm – for example the historic walks around town starting up this month – and if that’s made a priority in culture by the community then no matter the growth in population it will not be lost. It is in fact what so many people who move here say they love about it.
Growth can be positive and we can embrace it and make the best out of our everyday — or we can hate on it. We can, and should, choose a world view where the growth brings out the best in us, not the worst.
