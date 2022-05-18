National Police Week occurs every May, a commemoration begun in 1962 when President John Kennedy declared May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week surrounding that date.
Across the nation, the week is a collaborative effort of myriad organizations dedicated to honoring our nation’s law enforcement community. In Limestone County, this dedication was brought starkly home with a planned ceremony Tuesday honoring fallen officers — those from the Athens Police Department, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and troopers — at the Law Enforcement Monument at the courthouse in Athens.
Honor is a word that can be batted about too easily, but it is a fitting term for what those on the End of the Watch List, veterans and active law officers earn every single day. Our law officers are the last line of defense between the public and those who do us harm. In a daily act of incredible generosity, they put on a uniform with the knowledge that they could be called upon at any time to make the ultimate sacrifice.
Few of us go to work each day with the sworn duty to protect and serve, but these men and women do. We are deeply indebted to them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.