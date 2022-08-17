With the start of the new school year comes the return of sports competitions. This week is the official start of football season, and we couldn’t have these competitions without a job that often goes forgotten – the officials.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association held their annual media day on Wednesday, Aug. 16, and one sentence in particular really stuck out. Director of Officials Ken Washington said, “I don’t think people realize that officials are human.”
Washington said after competitions shutdown in 2020 because of COVID-19, many officials chose not to return. “They realized they didn’t miss it so much: all the abuse from fans, our adamant coaches ... just the mistreatment on social media,” he said.
Of course, he thanked the coaches and schools who go above and beyond to show hospitality to officials. But, AHSAA is still recruiting officials to make up for a deficit. Washington said they are down more than 1,000 across all sports.
AHSAA director Alvin Griggs said Washington’s job is the toughest in their office because he has to maintain “a group of people that get abused no matter what call they make.”
That’s just silly, folks. Why are we harassing the people who are taking their time to officiate these games? What good does that bring? It certainly doesn’t bring more people into the job. We should be thanking these people for their time on the field or court. This isn’t their full-time job. They go home to their families at night just like you do. And, they get up and go to work the next day just like you do.
If you don’t like the officiating, well, there’s a job open for you to apply. If you aren’t happy with a call, a simple “aw, come’on!” at the game will do. Don’t take it to social media; don’t yell at the official after the game or when you see them in the store the next day.
Don’t be a bully. Be a better example for our children. If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.
