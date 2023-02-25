As we approach the fourth year of the COVID-19 global pandemic, it is hardly the time to let our guard down.
COVID numbers have remained steady over the past few months — and much lower than the dark days of 2020 and 2021. But sadly, deaths related to COVID have continued to rise nationally. The United States recently topped 1.1 million COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Those dying remain among our most vulnerable populations: the elderly and those with health conditions, such as heart and lung ailments.
We’ve come a long way since the early days of the pandemic, and while we may think the worst of it is over and we can continue on with a normal way of life, there is still reason to be cautious. The U.S. averaged about 400 deaths per day between November 2022 and January 2023 — a three-month span. This pace ranks COVID as No. 3 among the major causes of death in the United States. Only heart disease and cancer rank higher.
Today, Limestone County and Alabama’s COVID numbers are among the lowest in the nation, but the latest omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is spreading rapidly across the country.
According to reports from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the variant now makes up about 75 percent of new COVID-19 infections.
XBB.1.5 has been impacting large swaths of the Northeastern U.S. and is now spreading across the rest of the nation.
It has become the dominant variant of the virus, health experts say, and it seems to be moving very quickly.
The variant is the latest in what is becoming a long list of variants that we’ve seen the past nearly three years. As health experts have warned us, the virus has become very good at mutating and surviving.
It is doubtful that this is the last of the variants we shall see, so we must remember our COVID protocols. And it’s still in our best interest to keep practicing them, especially washing hands, and getting vaccinated; boosted; and tested, if sick.
Yes, we are sick of hearing these guidelines, but the reality is that COVID is still with us. And if warnings from health officials that XBB.1.5 is more contagious than other variants, we could see a significant surge in cases.
Fortunately, scientists say that this latest variant seems more mild than others and does not cause severe cases.
But still, no one wants plans interrupted because of a positive COVID test, and no one wants to infect their loved ones, so please be careful.
Some health experts are talking about a return to wearing masks in public and, yes, in schools. No one wants to hear that, but hundreds of people a day continue to die of COVID.
Despite what we would all like to believe, you don’t end a pandemic by passing legislation declaring it over. That’s just ridiculous. When variants stop emerging and people stop dying, then we can think about calling the pandemic over. But until then, please continue to respect the virus and be careful.
