Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then windy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then windy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.