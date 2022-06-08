Summer. The season most of us wait all year to come back around. It’s the time when big kids can feel like little kids again.
Picnics in the shade of the big tree on the square, long lines for Kreme Delight and live music on Friday night. And — apparently if you’re lucky to know someone with a boat — parties on the water.
This community will gather for any reason, which is an endearing and inviting quality for longtime residents and as people move here and get to know this new place.
Most of this summer fun is pretty harmless. But when you’re going out on the water, please remember keep your wits about you.
As reported in The News Courier today, police arrested at least 5 people after a party gone wild at Point Mallard’s beach. Reading about the arrests for public intoxication and resisting arrest, a voice reminiscent of a mother may be ringing in your head to “make good choices!”
It’s a simple phrase but truly there’s no reason to taunt police officers — especially out on the water. They’re there for our protection and that of our friends and neighbors.
According to the CDC, there is an average of 11 drowning deaths per day in the United States. Alabama comes in at number 13 among the states for drowning deaths per 100,000 people. We need to be more cognisant of our actions as Alabamians to prevent these situations. Tragically, this came close to home in neighboring Cullman County on Memorial Day.
Drownings can happen for any number of reasons but logic and a quick google search would tell you that when you mix alcohol and aquatics the situation does become more dangerous. We’re lucky that this time we just have a story to tell and that this is written as a word of caution.
So enjoy the summer, but remember ...
Make good choices, Limestone.
