August is upon us. And we live in the South. So what would anyone be looking forward to more than football?
Maybe you prefer another sport. But, as fall draws near and kids return to school, the gridiron is pretty much all that’s on anyone’s mind.
It’s more than just a sport. It’s a community building event. It’s a time when families can gather and watch their children out on the field (or in the stands if they’re band kids). This might be the case for any sport, but we just don’t see the same kind of support for other sports around here as we do football.
What’s so special about football in the South? It doesn’t matter who you are, if you’ve got on the same team colors as someone else, you’re family for those few hours you sit in the same stands. When your team wins, you cheer; when your team loses, you sulk. Together.
There’s a whole lot of reasons we could find to be divided, and if you’re a fan of Ardmore, Athens, Clements, East, Elkmont, Tanner, or West you could find a reason to disagree about which team to support. But, what brings each one of us together are those Friday Night Lights.
The greater camaraderie that keeps us all together is the support of the students, whose goals and dreams are yet to come to fruition. Their whole lives are ahead of them, but all that matters in those moments is getting to the other end of the field or making that tackle on the play. To sit in the stands and cheer, it brings us back to our youth, too. Looking out over that field reminds us of the good ol’ days when we were young and oblivious to the divisions of anything but the other team.
Football is more than a sport here. It’s the beginning of a dream for those who are young, whether that dream is about scoring big on the field or not. Their dreams are yet to come. And for those of us who have aged, it’s a reflection upon all that we have grown up from. Those days may be behind us but we watch a new generation come up and grow with us now, and football is the tie that binds.
