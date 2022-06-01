Completing high school is one the first major milestones in a young person’s life. Now, after 12 years of lessons — those learned both in school and, just as importantly, those learned outside of school — our graduates deserve the recognition and accolades they have earned.
This year, Limestone graduates were able to receive that recognition in a public setting. After a high school journey that was anything but normal, some normalization fortunately arrived in time for cap-and-gowning ceremonies throughout the county.
Every high school class has stories to tell about the years they learned, grew and matured together, but the Class of 2022 will have more than its fair share. After all, navigating high school can be turbulent in the best of times. Adding a global pandemic to those waters is sure to churn the storytelling pool.
We at The News Courier would like to add to your stories in a small way. Theodor Seuss Geisel, aka Dr. Seuss, famously wrote about “Oh, the places you’ll go,” and we sincerely look forward to the places the future will take you. But because we also realize that the places you’ve been are equally as important, we’ve added portraits of your graduation ceremonies in a special section on our website. On the homepage, click on the menu and go to “graduation” (www.enewscourier.com/graduation_2022/) and you’ll find a special photo gallery listing each of our high schools. Click on your school, and if you were at the graduation ceremony, it’s likely you’ll find our snapshots of yourself or, at the least, your friends there.
Take a moment, Class of 2022, to reflect on what you’ve achieved and who you’ve made a part of those achievements. And then, continue the journey. The world awaits you.
