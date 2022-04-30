It can be hard to work through the pain, but that’s what team members of Relay For Life of Limestone County are doing now. And they’re asking us to do the same.
The American Cancer Society, the umbrella over the nationwide relay fundraising events, tells us that one in three people will be touched by cancer in a personal way during our lifetime. But personal came to Limestone County recently with the deaths of Frank Travis and Kathy Cothren, two people who worked in the public eye and who had been instrumental in fighting cancer through volunteering for Relay For Life.
They, their commitment and their tireless work in helping to organize events for the ACS’s signature fundraiser will be missed most conspicuously by their absence during the survivor walk at Limestone’s May 13 Relay For Life.
Now, with the mid-May event on the near-horizon, local organizers are tasked to carry on without Frank, Kathy and others — and they need our support.
A fitting tribute to all who have lost their battles with cancer, and to all of those who are still fighting, will be a show of force at events leading up to May 13, such as the annual bass fishing tournament May 7, and at the Relay For Life event itself. It’s one evening, once per year, and it’s something we all can do. Details can be found at https://tinyurl.com/2p8tndwz and in a special section found in today’s print newspaper.
