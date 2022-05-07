Development is booming in North Alabama — you don’t need us to tell you that. Orange cones, “work ahead” signs and flaggers sporting orange vests have filled our roads, highways and byways, especially since the onset of warmer weather.
But, combine all of this with a spring fancy that turns to thoughts of driving — fast and aggressively — and the result is an increase in crashes and accidents that don’t have to happen.
Simply put, if you’re one of the guilty parties, slow it down and put it down. Speeding and distracted driving are a lethal combination. How lethal? Consider this: Would you allow your son or daughter to walk down the side of Nick Davis Road at any time of the day?
Rules guarding speed limits and smart phone usage while driving are there for a reason. They keep our road crews safe. They allow our neighbors to visit their mailbox. They safeguard our children.
Warm and warmer weather is on the horizon, meaning more and more of us be on the road. Not everyone you meet will be a safe and courteous driver. But you can be. Our lives depend on it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.