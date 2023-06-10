School is out for summer. It’s a time to celebrate our graduates and for students of all grades to enjoy a couple of months of freedom. It is, in many aspects, the best time of the year for kids.
It is also a blessed time for teachers, who have more than earned a break from the hustle and grind of the classroom. Teaching has never been an easy profession, and it has only grown more difficult in recent years.
COVID-19 was an obvious disruption, and teachers continue to report feeling the effects of the necessary move to remote learning, then a hybrid approach of in-person and remote, before finally returning full-time to school. Some aspects related to this move are improving, but the educational losses are still felt.
Then there are the disciplinary issues that can be exacerbated by cell phones and dress codes — minor infractions that are nonetheless extremely disruptive to classrooms.
That is why our communities — and hopefully our state leaders — need to lift up teachers. State leaders need to listen to the requests of local educators and see what kind of reforms can be passed. Unintended consequences can destroy even the best plans.
Parents need to thank teachers. A text, email or card means more than you probably realize to a teacher, not just for the “kudos” but for letting them know that you are paying attention to what is happening with the students in the classroom.
And our communities must continue to find ways to show our appreciation, not just once a week near the end of school, but throughout the year. Thankfully there are several organizations throughout the area who partner with our schools to lift up students and teachers alike. These groups understand that good schools are vital for a strong community, and teachers are vital for good schools.
Or, here’s an idea — one inspired by a small school in Alabama — anybody for a teacher parade (https://tinyurl.com/4u73wj2p)?
But for now, allow us to say thanks to all the educators throughout North Alabama for the hard and important work you do. Your dedication to our students means more than we can express.
