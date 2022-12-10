The holiday season can be a stressful time, if you view it that way. The thing about how you view the world is that it’s completely what you make of it in your mind. So bah humbug if you must, but here’s the argument for getting in the spirit rather than being a grinch.
Athens loves any reason to celebrate. Take the Chocolate Walk, the Ducky Derby, and Fridays after Five, just for a few examples. So, Christmas is a reason like any other. Why not enjoy the holiday spirit?
Athens High School certainly has taken that spirit to new heights. Almost every teachers’ door, or wall, is decorated for the holidays. When you walk inside, the front office is decorated like a gingerbread house and snowflakes hang from the ceiling. The administrative staff created ornaments that hang in their office and each class of students decorated a Christmas tree in their respective halls. You cannot walk into that building and not feel the joyful spirit of the season, thanks to Executive Principal Willie Moore who started with an idea that took on a life of its own.
Some elementary schools take it to the next level. Many teachers dress up everyday of the week for the last week of the year. But apparently, no one does it quite like SPARK Academy at Cowart’s Assistant Principal Darran Alexander. His outfits are so well known some parents drive by the drop-off line just to catch a glimpse of his shenanigans after their students no longer attend there. The glee that spreads during this season is because of people like Mr. Alexander and Mr. Moore.
And that’s just in the schools, of course kids make this season in particular even more magical. To see their faces light up when Santa drives by in the parade brings excitement to all.
From the parade to Open House to Sippin’ Cider, there’s plenty of events around to get you in the spirit too. There’s so much to enjoy about the holiday season. No matter what holiday you celebrate, the way the community comes together is the real joy of it all. And that’s the spirit we ought to get into – collaboration and partnership – that’s the real spirit of Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.