This weekend marks the twilight zone of seasons with the unofficial end of summer coming on Monday, Labor Day, and the beginning of the fall — or, as it’s better known in North Alabama, football — season just under way.
But many of us taking to the highways during the long holiday weekend might also feel we are in a twilight zone of a different sort — with drivers who are traveling for reasons of friends, family and celebrations seemingly operating in an alternate reality, one that presupposes they are the only ones on the road, and with no concern for others traveling alongside.
Labor Day travel on our roadways is one of the deadliest times of the year. As your mother likely told you once upon a time, “It’s not you I’m worried about, honey; it’s the other drivers.” Unfortunately, some of us are the “other drivers” — those who chose to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, those who drive recklessly, those who choose to text or perform some other un-smart phone function rather than mind the road and their vehicle.
Fortunately for all of us, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency steps up at such times, and during the Labor Day weekend, all available troopers will be working to police travel.
Still, they can’t be everywhere and their job, never an easy one, will likely be compounded during the extended weekend. In addition to congested holiday travel, game-day traffic and those who simply need to get from point A to B due to work or some other local reason, they will have to factor the possibility of evacuees from the throes of Hurricane Idalia seeking refuge in Alabama.
All of this makes it even more incumbent on drivers to respect the rules of the road: drive sober, drive safe, put the phone away. Let’s — all of us — this weekend, drive for a safe holiday.
