Things are difficult for many of us in Limestone County. Spiraling inflation, spiking gas prices and energy costs, extreme COVID fatigue — and these are just three of the difficulties each of has to deal with in some way on a daily basis.
Still, we can’t look away from the scenes of war in Ukraine, can we?
With more than a million casualties of war fleeing not only their homes, but their country — people who, just more than a week ago, were living, working and worshipping in lives very similar to our own — we can’t look away. More, we can’t not say, how can I help?
Limestone is a giving county. You need look no further than at the dozens of nonprofit agencies, the vital work of organizations such as Limestone County Churches Inc., that provide an undercurrent of care through our community.
The need is great, here and abroad, but the need is dire in Ukraine, and although many of us want to help from our own limited resources, we also want to be sure that our donations will help where they are most needed. To assist in this, a major news organization has vetted more than a dozen charities that are working in and with Ukraine now.
To answer that question so many of us have, how can I help, you can view this list, learn more about these organizations and find links directly to their websites or programs online at The News Courier at https://tinyurl.com/4sneh7vu.
