On Feb. 25, a new game developed by FromSoftware Inc. released and took the internet by storm, along- side its great reception and reviews.
“Elden Ring” is an open world action role-playing game set in the third-person perspective. “Elden Ring” isn’t FromSoftware’s first critically acclaimed game, however. “Dark Souls,” “Bloodborne” and “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” were also created by this developer and have special places in many people’s hearts. This new ARPG has similar elements to these classics, including its difficulty that they are well-known for.
The game begins with a straightforward opening, but as the players progress, they are freely allowed to explore the vast world of “Elden Ring.” The setting of this game is called the Lands Between, and it is set after the destruction of the Elden Ring, which the game is named after. Players traverse this world to find the remnants of the Elden Ring and restore it to become the Elden Lord.
During the quest, players will encounter tough enemies, demigod bosses and non-play- able characters who may help on the journey.
The game is also focused on character customization, such as cosmetics as well as skills, abilities and fighting mechanics. “Elden Ring” also introduces
a stealth system and mounted combat. These elements of gameplay encourage players to use strategy with each situation and enemy they come across. The character customization is huge, giving players many options to make their characters look however they want. Many players have even taken the time to create celebrities or other characters from different media. With being able to discover new skills and equipment while just exploring the game, it allows for engaging gameplay and unique experiences.
Alongside the release of the game, a flood of reviews came out. Scoring multiple 10/10s and 5 stars, it quickly piqued the interest of many gamers. “Elden Ring” has phenomenal graphics with detailed scenery. This game also features an incredible soundtrack and maybe a few Easter eggs from FromSoftware’s previous works. The game also sports voice acting, which helps give it a more immersive feeling. The game is rated M for mature, meaning it isn’t suited for audience members 17 or younger. For gameplay I give it
a 9/10. The combat and graphics of the game are very enjoyable.
If you are of age and are wondering if you should give “Elden Ring” a shot, I believe it’s worth it.
