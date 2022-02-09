On Jan. 28, Nintendo released its most recent installment in the Pokemon franchise: Legends Arceus. In the first three days of launch, an estimated 1,424,657 copies were sold in Japan, according to Famitsu, a popular Japanese gaming magazine. I obtained the game at launch, and I am here to let you know if it’s worth your time checking out.
If you are a die-hard Pokemon fan, then this game is a definite buy. It brings back 242 Pokemon, including 17 new regional forms and evolutions, from past games. You start out in the Hisui region, which you learn is the Sinnoh region from the past. The Sinnoh region is the main region from Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum, which was released back in 2006.
The playstyle and world of this game is different from the past games in which it is an open world instead of consisting of towns and routes. You have full control of your camera as well allowing you to get some good angles of your surroundings!.The graphics leave a bit to be desired, but otherwise the gameplay is addicting and fun. Pokemon’s most famous motto is “gotta catch them all,” but in previous games it didn’t seem like a main focus and more of a side project that is completely optional. Meanwhile, in Legends Arceus you must complete it to finish the entire story of the game. This may seem like a dull and long task, but the gameplay of Legends Arceus makes it quite fun.
“The freedom of exploration makes the game feel very fresh,” Pokefan Charles E. said. “Being able to free roam and find Pokemon wandering around out in the wild adds a bit of immersion and excitement.” Pokemon aren’t the only things you can find out in the open world, though. Resources such as berries, plants and minerals can be foraged and mined with the help of your partner Pokemon as well. This adds a crafting feature, which is new to the series. The crafting options and recipes are reasonable and well done. Legends Arceus being held in the past, before Pokemon were common partners, also allows you to see how things such as pokeballs, the item used to catch new pokemon, were created.
“I like how the crafting feels connected to the lore and not just an isolated mechanic,” online user Eggsy said. You can create pokeballs, potions and some other useful items like smoke bombs to help you on your pokemon journey.
To wrap things up, Pokemon Legends Arceus is the most fun I’ve had playing Pokemon, and I highly recommend it to any returning or new players thinking about getting it. Now it’s time for my rating.
Overall, I believe it’s a solid 9 out of 10. The plot is interesting, the gameplay is super fun, new features are well done and it’s addicting to play. This game is rated E for Everyone and only available on the Nintendo Switch. Consider picking up the game and experience what it has to offer.
— K. Rose is an avid gamer and anime enthusiast. Her favorite games are Fire Emblem and Pokemon. She enjoys playing games online with friends around the world as well as hanging with her cat, Floof.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.