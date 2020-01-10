What can any of us say about Donald Trump and what he is doing to the world that does not pale by comparison to watching him do it?
Our alliances are weakened, our social safety nets are under attack, our word in the international community is impugned, our justice system is undermined, our free press is vilified, our Constitution has been ignored, our checks and balances are eroded, our moral compass is awry, and our public discourse is crude and hateful. The Republican Party and America’s evangelical Christian churches are key allies in all of this.
The areas that supported the Democratic Party in the last presidential election contained a majority of the total population, a majority of the people voting, and generated two-thirds of America’s wealth. A vast majority of Americans support stronger gun control, oppose the separation of families at the border, want to limit money in politics, and believe that human activity is causing climate change. A majority of Americans oppose undermining Obamacare.
None of that matters. The electoral college, gerrymandering, and voter suppression prevent the will of the people from deciding election results. A recalcitrant Congress, especially Senate Republicans, and the unbridled infusion of money into politics, ensures that the will of the people will not prevail in lawmaking.
An authoritarian president who ignores oversight ensures that the will of the people will not affect foreign policy. These are not, like the Bill of Rights, ways to protect basic human rights from the effects of majority rule. Rather, they are blatant power grabs.
The minority of Americans who are controlling our course are exulting in their power and finding ever more ways to exert it. Arcane rules in the Senate allow hundreds of bills passed in the House to languish on Mitch McConnell’s desk.
A single Senator may block action in that body, ignoring the will and the welfare of hundreds of millions of us. When they do vote, a majority of the Senators represent a decided minority of the people. Finding more ways to thwart democracy may seem to some people like a clever way to achieve immediate goals, but it is destroying the nation we are supposed to be.
We are engaged in a great civil war, deciding whether our constitutional, representative democracy can long endure. It does not look good.
There are no guns or artillery, and no great clashes of troops, but this is a real war for the future of our country.
— Hines is the chairman of the Limestone County Democrats. He can be reached at chair@limestonedemocrats.org.
