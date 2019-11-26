Open enrollment for Medicare is underway, but there may be helpful tools available that senior citizens may be unaware of.
Open enrollment will continue until Dec. 7. The plan you choose cannot be changed for one year.
Drug plan tips
• Medicare.gov will guide you through the process. You input your information and medication, then follow the steps as prompted. The site provides you a list that is best suited to you. Call 1-800-MEDICARE if you prefer to talk with someone;
• If you prefer someone to look at this with you, there are some agencies that are happy to assist for free, such as the Limestone County Council on Aging and most pharmacies. Just be aware some insurance companies will offer this service and try to sell you a plan;
• Never give your information to anyone over the phone. The best practice is to do this face to face;
• Make sure you are entering your medication exactly how the prescription reads;
• You are not required to change plans each year, but it is always good to at least look at it and make sure your medications will still be in the company’s formulary for the coming year; and
• Medicare does require you to have a drug plan. After 63 days without creditable coverage, a penalty is applied. The longer you go without one, the higher the penalty.
What if?
The question most asked during open enrollment is, “What if I start taking a new medication that is not covered by the plan I pick?”
No one can predict the future. The plan you sign up for is based on the medication you currently take. If this changes, there are other things to do until the next open enrollment.
First, try talking to your doctor. He or she may be able to switch you to a medication that is covered or get you some samples. Next, contact Senior Rx at the Council on Aging to see if you qualify for any patient assist programs. Finally, try coupons, discount cards and talking to your pharmacy.
Just remember there is help out there.
For more information, contact Carla Sims at 256-216-3896.
