It was a merry time around the Dodson household, as my chess-obsessive self was gifted with the greatest gift of all.
No, I am not talking about true love. No, I am not talking about friendship. I am talking about a brand-new marble chess set.
Yes, Santa decided to hook me up big time for Christmas this year.
Despite doing multiple things deserving of coal for the holidays, I was instead quite blessed.
The white pieces are beautiful and pure, while the dark pieces are a vast array of green and red in an intricate display of true art.
Furthermore, I am off to a hot start on the board, as I am 3-0 with wins over my poor father, my mentor Kohl, and my friend’s eccentric brother Raleigh, also known as Ro-To.
I also defeated Kohl and Ro-To while sipping on semi-fancy wine, wearing my Zebra shirt, and donning a Santa hat. Below are my records worth keeping up with.
Battle of wits — 5 wins, 2 losses
Battle of wits in my Zebra shirt — 3 wins, 0 losses
Battle of wits in my Zebra shirt and a Santa hat — 2 wins, 0 losses
Battle of wits in my Zebra shirt, a Santa hat, and sipping semi-fancy wine — 2 win, 0 losses
Along with this column are photos of the chess set I am now obsessed with.
It goes everywhere with me. Yes, that includes work. I am going to take it to a New Year Eve party this year, where I will set up in a corner and take on all challengers.
I’m just the life of the party.
