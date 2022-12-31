It was a merry time around the Dodson household, as my chess-obsessive self was gifted with the greatest gift of all.

No, I am not talking about true love. No, I am not talking about friendship. I am talking about a brand-new marble chess set.

Yes, Santa decided to hook me up big time for Christmas this year.

Despite doing multiple things deserving of coal for the holidays, I was instead quite blessed.

The white pieces are beautiful and pure, while the dark pieces are a vast array of green and red in an intricate display of true art.

Furthermore, I am off to a hot start on the board, as I am 3-0 with wins over my poor father, my mentor Kohl, and my friend’s eccentric brother Raleigh, also known as Ro-To.

I also defeated Kohl and Ro-To while sipping on semi-fancy wine, wearing my Zebra shirt, and donning a Santa hat. Below are my records worth keeping up with.

Battle of wits — 5 wins, 2 losses

Battle of wits in my Zebra shirt — 3 wins, 0 losses

Battle of wits in my Zebra shirt and a Santa hat — 2 wins, 0 losses

Battle of wits in my Zebra shirt, a Santa hat, and sipping semi-fancy wine — 2 win, 0 losses

Along with this column are photos of the chess set I am now obsessed with.

It goes everywhere with me. Yes, that includes work. I am going to take it to a New Year Eve party this year, where I will set up in a corner and take on all challengers.

I’m just the life of the party.

Adam Dodson is the head of sports for The News Courier and the writer of King's Column, a piece dedicated each week towards competing with local players, highlighting news in the Chess world and showcasing beautiful chess sets.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you