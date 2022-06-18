Dear Editor,
This is in response to Erick Erickson’s June 11 editorial (The Economy Trumps Jan. 6.) Way back in another century, fifth graders were taught to read newspapers, keep up with current events, and prepare to be a citizen of a republic. Mr. Erickson seems to push the idea that the proper role of the press is to persuade people to ignore the other news outlets, to be oblivious to current events, to mind one’s own business.
A large chunk of the population is unconcerned about the Jan. 6 hearings. Is this commendable? Some folks are obsessed with popular culture, some with video games, some with drugs and obscene music. Should indolence and vice be encouraged so that terrorists can get by scot-free? Some would argue that letting democracy die is good for the economy. Wrong. South American nations fall into dictatorship because the middle class is tired of corruption, ineptitude, and inflation. Then, with right-wing autocratic rule, the symptoms worsen. Argentina, Paraguay, Brazil and now the USA?
Mr. Erickson says that Americans don’t care about non-economic political issues except stereotypical college-town liberals, because such people are wealthy. Wait. I thought liberals were unemployed losers who vote for a living. That is the local conservative consensus.
Mr. Erickson says that if you don’t care about democracy, he does not blame you. His view of newspaper readers is that we exist on the same moral and intellectual level as back porch cats.
Sincerely,
Ryan Amptmeyer
