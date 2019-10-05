The News Courier encourages letters to the editor. Submissions should be no more than 400 words and include name, address and telephone number for verification. Submissions that do not meet requirements are subject to editing. Writers are limited to one published letter every 30 days. Send letters to P.O. Box 670, Athens AL 35613 or email to adam@athensnews-courier.com. The deadlines are noon on Mondays and Wednesdays.
Questions over funding?
Dear Editor:
The Athens City School system has shown prominent favoritism towards athletic programs recently.
Be it money or completion dates, support of the arts has been inconsistent to say the least.
The theater at the new Athens High School was supposed to have been completed at the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year, yet it wasn’t. Multiple dates were given yet none came into fruition. We waited months for the theater but almost no progress was being made. Then, the football program gets a new field. Yet we still don’t have a completed theater.
This raised some questions within the art departments. Why wasn’t the theater finished? Where did this money come from when there wasn’t enough money to finish the theater?
Here is my question — was money for curtains, lights and sound equipment not included in that budget? If not, why? Why were necessities for a working theater left out of the schools budget? If the school truly did not have the money to complete the theater then where did the money for the field come from?
An article in The News Courier listed upcoming projects for Athens City Schools, including roofing for the high school stadium and adding/renovating the indoor athletic training facility. Both of these were listed as priorities, yet the completion of the theater is not even mentioned.
Again, I ask, where did this money come from and are the arts programs being forgotten?
Sincerely,
Austin Nichols
Toney
