Commission should restore funding
Dear Editor:
What would you do if you lost a third of your money, but no one bothered to talk to you before they took it?
The Limestone County Commission cut $30,000 from our Athens-Limestone Library. This means over a third of the library budget is taken away.
But really, the commissioners have thrown away much more. Did you know Alabama gives our library money based on proven community support? Now that money is gone, too. Our county leaders said we don't need the money. Why?
I've conducted a simple inquiry. I discovered no one from the Limestone County Commission spoke to the library's director, with direct knowledge of the library's activities and state regulations. Why?
Seems to me “good stewardship” would require the commission get the story firsthand. They should have spoken to the responsible party before taking this dramatic slice at our library. Doesn't getting the truth mean anything anymore?
All decisions can be corrected. The County Commission is not Wile E. Coyote. Its ACME plan to cancel the computer programs, book clubs, real jobs, community meetings, opening hours and media purchases at the library doesn't have to happen.
Commissioners should own up to having made a mistake, consult with the library leadership and restore the money to the library. That way, they can be like the Road Runner, and live happily ever after.
Sincerely,
John W. Davis
Athens
