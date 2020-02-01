The News Courier encourages letters to the editor. Submissions should be no more than 400 words and include name, address and telephone number for verification. Submissions that do not meet requirements are subject to editing. Writers are limited to one published letter every 30 days. Send letters to P.O. Box 670, Athens AL 35613 or email to adam@athensnews-courier.com. The deadlines are noon on Mondays and Wednesdays.
Unchecked growth?
Dear Editor:
We should post “Welcome to R-1-3” on the interstate as you enter our city. The city should be managing growth, not allowing it to happen unchecked. The responsibility of this rests with the Planning Commission.
The city has a master plan that is ignored every month when the Planning Commission meets. R-1-3, or a high-density single-family residential zoning, runs counter to the plan and responsible growth.
Roads, schools and infrastructure are already stretched to their limits. If the city’s master plan is too old, the City Council can amend it.
Let’s have responsible, managed growth. If some want to be Madison, move there.
Sincerely,
Greg Skipworth
Athens
