Voter registration discrepancies?
Dear Editor:
When I settled in Alabama a few years ago, I went personally to the election office to register as a voter.
I met a very polite young man who handed me a form. I filled in the form and gave it back.
To my surprise, he did not ask for any personal identification or proof of citizenship. When I manifested my surprise, he said it was not necessary.
I am a first-generation immigrant of Italian descent and, because of the occupation of Italy by Spain for over 100 years in the 17th century, and because of the documented fraternization of the population with the occupying troops, I might well carry Spanish genes. I could therefore be a Latino.
Also, in more ancient times, Spain was under Arab rule for over eight centuries. It would not be surprising to anyone if I carry Arab genes, too.
And yet, the civil servant who registered me as a voter did not need any personal identification and my registration was smooth and easy. I am wondering why for other people in Alabama, getting registered to vote is so difficult that it is sometimes impossible.
Sincerely,
Paolo Giacomoni
Madison
