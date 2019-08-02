The News Courier encourages letters to the editor. Submissions should be no more than 400 words and include name, address and telephone number for verification. Send letters to P.O. Box 670, Athens AL 35613 or email to adam@athensnews-courier.com. The deadlines are noon on Mondays and Wednesdays.
Response to Saturday letter
Editor’s note: This following is in response to “In defense of Democrats,” a letter that appeared in the July 20 edition of The News Courier.
Dear Editor:
That letter attempts to paint such a rosy picture of the “party of the people.” Let’s remember that in the 50s and 60s, the Democratic Party was also the KKK in the South. Then-Republican president Eisenhower was the first to propose Civil Rights Legislation in 1957 for African-Americans.
It should be noted two of the congressman that opposed that legislation were John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson. A conversation between Martin Luther King Jr. and JFK helped the latter get elected. Democrats became aware of the votes they could get if they moved in favor of Civil Rights.
LBJ thought he could keep the Democrats in power for decades if he could win the South; it was all about the power, not so much about the people. Today’s Democrats view JFK and LBJ as heroes because they overlook their past, a break that no Republicans ever seem to get.
All the Democratic candidates for president seem to want to turn the U.S. into a socialist state. Simply looking at the history of Venezuela will turn a normal person against that concept.
We’re already halfway there and going bankrupt with our welfare and broken immigration system and the Democrats are all for that I guess. I guess they don’t realize how ugly that will be or simply don’t think it can happen here.
The news media does not help at all as they typically play their far left agenda and only report facts and/or their opinions that favor their view. In the old days, reporters tended to simply report the news, in a nonpartisan fashion.
For example, a few weeks ago, this newspaper put out their opinion on the lack of home rule in Limestone County. You actually want to give the county commission the power to be able to tell someone what they can and can’t do with their property.
Here’s a novel thought — if someone wants to move into the county and doesn’t want a trailer on the next lot they can move into a development with restrictions and like-minded people. We all know the more power you give government, the more it wants and costs.
I believe most of us down here value our freedom and don’t want another bureaucrat telling us how to live our lives.
Sincerely,
Morgan Ruther
New Market
