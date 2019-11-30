The News Courier encourages letters to the editor. Submissions should be no more than 400 words and include name, address and telephone number for verification. Submissions that do not meet requirements are subject to editing. Writers are limited to one published letter every 30 days. Send letters to P.O. Box 670, Athens AL 35613 or email to adam@athensnews-courier.com. The deadlines are noon on Mondays and Wednesdays.
At odds with decision
Dear Editor:
A number of individuals have indicated a willingness to serve on our city council to replace Joseph Cannon. We were informed months ago that the vacancy would be filled. It remains vacant.
Council President Wales told us at the Nov. 25 meeting that it’s too close to an election for someone to become acclimated to the office. President Wales is a friend of mine and will remain so, but I will disagree with his decision.
We have a great council that works tirelessly for Athens, but any government body that is missing members is not as effective as a complete body. District 4 remains without representation.
Sincerely,
Greg Skipworth
Athens
