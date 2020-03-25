The News Courier encourages letters to the editor. Submissions should be no more than 400 words and include name, address and telephone number for verification. Submissions that do not meet requirements are subject to editing. Writers are limited to one published letter every 30 days. Send letters to P.O. Box 670, Athens, AL 35613 or email to lora@athensnews-courier.com. The deadlines are noon Mondays and Wednesdays.
Advice for the president
Dear Editor:
Trump says he’s not a shipping clerk. However, he is commander in chief of a military that is able to deliver anything it needs to anyplace on earth.
Give the heads of the mobility commands a simple order: get medical supplies to the facilities that need them. There should be someone in the Department of Defense who knows all about the Defense Production Act. Give that person direction to order the production of what's needed and whatever specific authority is required to make it so.
There's a scene in the movie Patton where he comes across a traffic jam where two roads cross, so that 3-star general gets out of his transport and directs traffic til the two convoys have cleared the intersection. It was his job to win the war, and the task at hand was to be a traffic cop, so that's what he did.
Sincerely,
David Williams
Elkmont
