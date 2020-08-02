The News Courier encourages letters to the editor. Submissions should be no more than 400 words and include name, address and telephone number for verification. Submissions that do not meet requirements are subject to editing. Writers are limited to one published letter every 30 days. Send letters to P.O. Box 670, Athens, AL 35613 or email to lora@athensnews-courier.com. The deadline for letters is Wednesday at noon.
Get out of the left lane
Dear Editor:
For you left lane drivers who think you have a right to drive in any lane you want, here is the ALABAMA LAW HB212 that makes it a crime for you to drive in the left except in certain conditions. So, get out of the left lane! Anti-Road Rage: Act 2019-515, HB212, is the Anti-Road Rage Act and provides: a vehicle may not travel in the left lane of an interstate highway for more than 1.5 consecutive miles unless the vehicle completely passes at least one other vehicle, unless doing so is necessary due to: traffic conditions; inclement weather, obstructions, or hazards; compliance with a law, rule, ordinance or traffic control device; exiting a roadway to the left; paying a toll or user fee at a toll collection facility; operation of an authorized emergency vehicle in the course of duty; or operation of a vehicle in the course of highway maintenance or construction or through a construction zone.
Sincerely,
Dale McElyea
Athens
