The News Courier encourages letters to the editor. Submissions should be no more than 400 words and include name, address and telephone number for verification. Submissions that do not meet requirements are subject to editing. Writers are limited to one published letter every 30 days. Send letters to P.O. Box 670, Athens, AL 35613 or email to lora@athensnews-courier.com. Deadlines are noon on Mondays and Wednesdays.
A group of public servants who deserve thanks
Dear Editor:
Our government can survive many an insult and injury, many a bad politician, and even many citizens who are too distracted, too lazy, or too unconcerned to vote. Unfair or poorly run elections, though, will kill it. In Limestone County Probate Judge Charles Woodroof and Elections Director Bobbi Bailey are making sure that does not happen.
The Judge, the Director, and their staff work hard to make our elections fair and efficient. They distribute public information, respond to public inquiry, find and train poll workers, test and secure voting machines, monitor voting precincts on voting day, take and count absentee and provisional ballots, and secure and distribute voting results. At each step in the process they accommodate public participation and oversight. Throughout the entire process, they stress the importance of allowing each person who wishes to vote an opportunity to do so.
In government, perhaps more than in any other arena, we give scalawags the attention. I want to take this opportunity to turn the spotlight on a group of public servants who deserve our thanks for helping to keep the lifeblood of a democratic government flowing.
Thank you, Judge Woodroof, Director Bailey, and the entire staff, for what you do.
Sincerely,
Ken Hines
Athens
Thank you for helping reduce hunger in our community
Dear Editor:
Two weeks ago we held the Empty Bowls event to raise money for agencies that address hunger and food insecurity in Athens and Limestone County. The generosity of artists and craftsmen allowed us to offer lovely items in the silent auction and a handmade pottery bowl for each guest. Restaurants in our area provided delicious soups. We have come to depend on the students of Clements Key Club as well as RSVP who sent experienced volunteers. Friends and family gave their time to pour soup, pass bread, greet patrons, and clean up afterwards. Most of all I am thankful for the camaraderie of the people who attended and supported the effort to reduce hunger in our community.
These businesses are our sponsors: Steelcase, T & C Stamping, and Clem Tire. We thank you for your wonderful gifts and community support.
These restaurants provided all that good soup: 306 Barbeque, Lawler’s, Terranova, Cracker Barrel, Los Trojas, Applebees, Suzanne’s Bakery and Eatery, Whitt’s, Wildwood Deli, Pho Can Tho, Sweet Thymes, Chick-Fil-A, and Food Fite. Your generosity is essential to this project and we know we can depend on your support.
A special treat this year was the performance of the Athens High School Choir. Great job!
A special thank you to the Potter’s Hand at First Presbyterian Church for coordinating the handmade pottery and the church employees who supported us in so many ways.
The steering committee is made up of capable and devoted people who believe in the cause. They include Emily Clem, Karan Baker, Amy Caldwell, Randi Harbin, Melanie Newton, Tere Richardson, Roberta Ress, Donna Cotten, Sharon Counter, and Julie McNeese.
With the help of all these people from our community, we will be making a sizable donation to the LCCI food bank and the backpack programs in city and county schools.
Sincerely,
Emily Clem
Athens-Limestone Empty Bowls Steering Committee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.