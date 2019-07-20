The News Courier encourages letters to the editor. Submissions should be no more than 400 words and include name, address and telephone number for verification. Submissions that do not meet requirements are subject to editing. Writers are limited to one published letter every 30 days. Send letters to P.O. Box 670, Athens AL 35613 or email to adam@athensnews-courier.com. The deadlines are noon on Mondays and Wednesdays.
In defense of Democrats
Dear Editor:
As the Democrats fall into disfavor and things are being said to defame them by those who have benefited from the lives of Democrats, it is time to point out the good things done by the “party of the people” in the life and death struggles of our nation.
Of the 91 U.S. divisions (9 million) who served in the military of World War II, most were probably Democrats, judging by the vote that President Franklin Roosevelt received. They served honorably in all branches.
They were in the air, naval and ground combat. They were at Pearl Harbor, Guadalcanal, Madagascar, Sicily, Saleno, on the Bernhardt Line and in the battles of Monte Cassino, Saipan, the Philippine Sea, Hurtgen Forest, the Bulge, Bataan, Luzon, Corregidor and Berlin.
They also served with distinction at Normandy, Guam, Leyte, Iwo Jima, Okinawa and in all campaigns and battles of that war.
I believe Democrats wore most of the battle stars and scars of World War II. The Democrats led in victory and made a lasting peace with Germany and Japan.
Democrats were among those who faced the Communists enemy in Korea. Democrats were among those who stood firm in Vietnam, Cambodia and other places in Southeast Asia on land, in the air and at sea.
Democrats served honorably in both Persian Gulf Wars, Afghanistan and Iraq. Even today, though diminished in number, they continue in their tradition of sacrifice and honorable service wherever our nation’s enemies may be found.
It is a good guess that 19 medals of honor accredited to the service men of Alabama and the seven accredited to other states of recipients born in Alabama, several Democrats were among them. They were so decorated, “For Conspicuous Gallantry and intrepidity in action at the risk of life above and beyond the call of duty.”
On fiscal matters, the Democrats have shown themselves just as responsible as the other party.
When anyone makes disparaging statements that blankets all Democrats as unworthy citizens, they are describing their own character, not that of the Democrats I have known.
There have been and are Republicans I respect, but I can not respect those who paint all Democrats as bad people.
I pray all Americans, including those holding office, will respect all other Americans, many of which are Democrats of good character and whose services have provided a lot of good things for our nation.
Sincerely,
William R. Graham
Athens
Leave the man be
Dear Editor:
I’d like to address this debacle of Fraser Golden — leave this man alone. He did wrong. I know that. He knows that. I’m not excusing that.
But he has been persecuted long enough. He has paid for his mistakes.
Every time he gets a job, some sanctimonious holier than thou somebody feels it is their duty to let the employer know about his past. To what purpose, I ask?
Does that tattletale feel he’ll be first at Heaven’s gate, grinning and saying, “Look what I did, Lord. How many merits do I get for that, Lord? What, Lord, you’re giving me no merits? But I just thought there might be somebody who had not heard of those misdeeds.” (Or something along those lines.)
I reiterate — tend to your own knitting and let him be.
Sincerely,
Sue Qualls
Athens
