Concern over parade traffic
Dear Editor:
The Trustmark Christmas Parade festivities created some very dangerous conditions to the people of Athens.
Traffic was backed up for miles on Lindsey Lane and Alabama 251. It would have been impossible for emergency response vehicles to navigate and could have caused death because medical help could not get through.
What are our leaders thinking when they allow such preventable hazardous to exist? They may have been lucky this time, but I will not forget, especially on election day.
Sincerely,
Kenneth Braget
Athens
Library issues
Dear Editor,
I read with concern Jason Black’s and Steve Turner’s “reasons” for cutting the library’s funding (“financial irregularities and questionable bookkeeping”), yet the two issues cited were a $276.70 charge which did not show adequate details and an apparent mischarge by Director Laurita, which was corrected by an in-kind purchase of supplies.
Apparently these “financial irregularities and questionable bookkeeping” issues totaled around $475. If these were from 2018, then with the $80,000 appropriation, they amount to 0.6% of the commission’s appropriation. Wow. Pretty minor, if true.
In fact, both of these are nonissues, since there was additional substantiation provided for each.
If Black and Turner do not like funding the library, then say so. They should not hide behind made-up issues. For Black to state he “was for giving zero dollars” is asinine.
I use the library all the time and think Director Laurita and her staff have done an excellent job running it. Libraries provide valuable service and support to our community. Black and Turner should appreciate that.
Sincerely,
Don Gold
Athens
