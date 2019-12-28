The News Courier encourages letters to the editor. Submissions should be no more than 400 words and include name, address and telephone number for verification. Submissions that do not meet requirements are subject to editing. Writers are limited to one published letter every 30 days. Send letters to P.O. Box 670, Athens AL 35613 or email to adam@athensnews-courier.com. Deadline is noon Mondays and Wednesdays.
Incumbent speaks on ballot challenge
Dear Editor:
Since the news of LaDon Townsend's ballot challenge broke, I have struggled with what I should say or how I should respond. I know there are strong feelings on both sides of this issue, and I genuinely respect everyone's opinion.
I want to make it clear this decision was completely out of my control. The State Party does not include other candidates in the ballot challenge process, so I did not have the ability to stop it or any special knowledge of their decision. I have not even seen the evidence brought before the State Candidate Committee.
The ballot challenge process is part of our two-party system, and both Parties have the right to disqualify candidates. While I fully understand that both Democrats and Republicans need to screen their candidates, I also hate the turmoil that any ballot challenge brings with it. It is an extremely uncomfortable experience for everyone involved.
There are some who think I took part in making this challenge because I was worried about my re-election. I want to assure you this was not the case. My primary campaign was already in full swing, and I was looking forward to finishing this campaign in March. I enjoy getting out and talking to people about the issues facing District 4. I trust the voters and have never been afraid of any election.
I know this challenge has been especially hard on LaDon Townsend, and I completely respect whatever decision he makes. Whether he runs as an independent or not, I will always do my best to treat him with honesty and integrity. Though the two Parties control the primaries, anyone can run or vote in the general election.
I am sure people on both sides of this issue will remain passionate about their feelings, and I completely understand that. As we move forward, I hope I can be a peacemaker. I want everyone to know that I am first and foremost your County Commissioner. I am here to serve you, wherever you stand. If you have questions or concerns, please let me know anytime.
Sincerely,
Ben Harrison
Limestone County Commission,
District 4
