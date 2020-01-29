The News Courier encourages letters to the editor. Submissions should be no more than 400 words and include name, address and telephone number for verification. Submissions that do not meet requirements are subject to editing. Writers are limited to one published letter every 30 days. Send letters to P.O. Box 670, Athens AL 35613 or email to adam@athensnews-courier.com. The deadlines are noon on Mondays and Wednesdays.
Litter will get worse
Dear Editor,
I couldn't help but laugh at the irony of Councilmen Wales and Harper and Mayor Ronnie complaining about litter.
The amount of litter in our fair community is going to increase exponentially with each high-density housing development approved. Along Lucas Ferry Road, between U.S. 72 and Elm Street, the men who are tasked with maintaining our quality of life have approved communities that will build nearly 200 new homes, realistically dumping another 300-400 cars a day onto the road and in those cars are lots of litter.
How about all of the new homes going up in the area of Lindsay Lane? Another 200 or so homes and rental properties. There will be people and litter everywhere, gentlemen.
So before a member of the council starts complaining about litter, why not think a little harder about what kind of city you are engineering because, Brother Wales, before long you're going to be picking up 23 or 24 beer cans from in front of your house.
Sincerely,
Bruce Reynolds
Athens
In favor of Medicare for All
Dear Editor:
People are waking to the possibility of Medicare For All, a transformative health care reform that would provide quality care to all people, regardless of wealth, age, or employment.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal has introduced the Medicare for All Act of 2019, legislation that has come at a time when upwards of 70 percent of Americans support expanding this loved and proven program.
The movement for Medicare for All is snowballing, and no wonder! Millions of people in America are not receiving health care because they simply can't afford it. We've heard enough stories: delaying a test because of high copays and deductibles; skipping doses because prescriptions are too expensive; or turning to bankruptcy and GoFundMe to deal with outrageous medical bills. People are dying unnecessarily.
To realize Medicare for All, health care activists like myself are organizing our communities to build our grassroots movement and persuade legislators to pass this lifesaving reform.
Join us! Call your congressional representatives and demand that they cosponsor the Medicare for All Act. Show up at your local Medicare for All organizing party. (medicare4all.org/actions)
Now is the time to act. Do it for the health of yourself, your family, and everybody.
Sincerely,
Joshua Bruce
Florence
