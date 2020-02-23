The News Courier encourages letters to the editor. Submissions should be no more than 400 words and include name, address and telephone number for verification. Submissions that do not meet requirements are subject to editing. Writers are limited to one published letter every 30 days. Send letters to P.O. Box 670, Athens AL 35613 or email to lora@athensnews-courier.com. The deadlines are noon on Mondays and Wednesdays.
Vote no for amendment
Dear Editor:
Kay Ivey and her legislative cohorts in Montgomery have looked at Alabama’s poor schools and decided the way to fix them is to take away our right to elect the state school board. Not to provide more educational resources, to better pay our teachers, to implement a more competitive curriculum, or to stress the importance of education in our communities, but to make sure we poor, dumb citizens have one less opportunity to express our will.
Why, Montgomery, do you think we should hand you our schools? Alabama is also one of the states with the highest crime rates, the poorest health care, the highest teen pregnancy rates, the lowest salaries and the worst economic mobility. What have you done for those problems?
Montgomery already prevents us from making decisions about how to run our counties and cities. Now they want to kick us out of the schools. The Governor and the legislators in Montgomery have done something I thought was impossible: they have made a proposal opposed by both Democrats and Republicans. What will be next? A proposal for the Governor to appoint the legislature, and then the legislature to appoint the governor?
Let’s say no, while we still have the right to talk. Vote against the proposed Constitutional amendment on March 3.
Sincerely,
Lydia Hines
Athens
County deserves better
Dear Editor:
I attended the county political forum at the Athens-Limestone Library Thursday evening. I must admit I left disappointed. With softball questions, we learned little of the candidates. They answered with generic, unsubstantiated, contradictory, and unchallenged remarks. Questions were not solicited from the public. May I offer what I gleaned from the evening?
We need transparency. Mr. Turner of District 2 claimed his records were “available for anyone to come look at.” Why can these records not be put online?
An excellent observation about the need to expand trade school certification was raised, only to drift off without further comment.
Infrastructure questions resulted in long lists of projects, with no priorities or payment schedules mentioned.
Mr. Lewis, challenger for Alabama’s Federal 5th District, suggested trying “to work across the aisle’” in DC on topics of common interest. Congressman Mo Brooks responded with his usual slogans and fear mongering.
Perhaps the most controversial issue, the Commission withholding money from our library while accusing it of wrongdoing, was not even brought up. Why this happened makes me wonder about the validity of the whole exercise. Also, nothing concrete was brought up about government and judicial corruption, for which Limestone County has filled news reports recently. Nothing was said about ruined reputations caused by accusations made in public, then not substantiated.
We are a free people. Solving our problems in public, not in some back room, is what I hoped to hear, but did not.
Sincerely,
John. W. Davis
Athens
