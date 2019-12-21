The News Courier encourages letters to the editor. Submissions should be no more than 400 words and include name, address and telephone number for verification. Submissions that do not meet requirements are subject to editing. Writers are limited to one published letter every 30 days. Send letters to P.O. Box 670, Athens AL 35613 or email to adam@athensnews-courier.com. The deadlines are noon on Mondays and Wednesdays.
The ugliest of things
Dear Editor:
It was the ugliest of things. It was stormy and raining hard. We were moving softly through the jungle.
It had been 18 days, and we had hoped to get back to base camp in just a few days.
Gunfire broke out, and we hit the ground and returned fire. It was getting dark, and we were trying to get where we could move. My best friend said, “I'm hit.” I yelled for the doc, but two more were hit.
Rick was hurt bad, and his blood poured on the ground. The doc gave him a shot, and we watched as he slipped away.
We had to move fast because the Viet Cong were closing in. We had to carry Rick's body. We couldn't leave him behind because the Viet Cong would have mutilated his body.
We lost radio contact, but we continued to move on for five days. I saw mothers running, dragging their children. Many of them were naked as they fled the Viet Cong.
Those were sad days in my life. War is an ugly thing, but not the ugliest of things. Thinking nothing is worth a war is worse. A man who has nothing he cares about more than his own personal safety is a miserable creature. He has no chance of being free unless he is made so by men better than himself.
Mr. Harrison and his committee would have left me behind in that dark jungle. They left me out of the voting process, so they cared nothing for me and all the voters.
I have witnessed many ugly things, but to rob a person of a vote for which he offered his life is truly the ugliest of things.
Sincerely,
Derrill Robertson
Vietnam veteran
Athens
Upset by Senate race
Dear Editor:
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill suspended his campaign for the U.S. Senate on Dec. 1, citing former U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions’ entrance into the crowded Republican field.
Others contending for the nomination are Tommy Tuberville, Bradley Byrne, Arnold Monney and Roy Moore.
Merrill said, “We had come to realize that a crowded Republican primary only benefits Doug Jones and the out-of-touch liberal Democrats.”
They are already starting the same ole rigmarole that only the Republicans can use in order to get uninformed peoples’ vote. People should be interested in how the Republicans (if they are elected will serve the people). After all, they are elected by the people to serve the people not to make up lies about the Democrats.
All they can seem to remember are the same old words their small vocabularies will hold. We Democrats know what they are.
The view the Republicans have of this country is, “Hate the people who have and are doing good things for this country.”
The most hated are the Democrats (who they call liberals and any other name they can think of), women who seek equal rights, poor people (who they consider a drag on the economy) and homeless foreigners from all countries.
What's so upsetting to me is people will vote for these people who are working against our country.
Sincerely,
Martha Fleming
Athens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.