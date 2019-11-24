The News Courier encourages letters to the editor. Submissions should be no more than 400 words and include name, address and telephone number for verification. Submissions that do not meet requirements are subject to editing. Writers are limited to one published letter every 30 days. Send letters to P.O. Box 670, Athens AL 35613 or email to adam@athensnews-courier.com. The deadlines are noon Mondays and Wednesdays.
Dear Editor:
Commissioner Jason Black represents those of us that live in Limestone County's District 3 and he is for the good of our district and for the entire County. He is a politician like everyone else that runs for public office. He probably does not please everyone in District 3 nor everyone in the county; However, as far as I know, Jason is a good steward of the people's money and resources.
I appreciate his service to the people of Limestone County.
Sincerely,
William R. Graham
Athens
