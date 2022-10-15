Dear Editor,
Recently Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful held their 22nd Wacky Quacky Ducky Derby fundraiser. Due to the economy, KALB lost their major sponsor of this event after many years of generous sponsorship of the grand prize and more.
Knowing the organization was having difficulty finding a new sponsor, an individual, who wishes to remain anonymous, stepped up and offered to donate the grand prize money in the amount of $2,000. This is not a well-known figure in the community, just a quiet individual who wanted to do something good for an organization she believes in.
Although I cannot mention her name, I still want to thank our heroine for stepping up and making a huge difference in the amount of money raised. Without her support, the prize money would have come out of event proceeds.
So thank you! You know who you are! And thanks to all who adopted ducks for the event. KALB is blessed to have such amazing friends and supporters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.