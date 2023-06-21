This was on the opinion page by Armstrong Williams in Saturday’s News-Courier — finally he sees a guilty Donald Trump (“Where loyalty lies: A conservative’s indictment of Trump,” June 17): “The danger of unwavering partisanship is evident in the ongoing fragmentation we observe on the left, where mainstream positions are veering further and further into the extremes. Conservative values hinge on principles such as integrity, rule of law and patriotism. This requires us to hold our leaders to account when they compromise the security of our nation, irrespective of shared ideologies.”
When writing about abuses in our political realm, Armstrong sure casts a wide net when it comes to partisan left. Both sides are all guilty.
One of the persons he writes about is Daniel Ellsberg, and he did the country a favor by going the right route with his denouements, until the end, when no one would listen. Nine years is a long time.
The Freedom Caucus are the ones standing for justice, truth and dignity? Want truth? Ask the chairman of the Alabama Republican Party, John Wahl, why he tried to vote with a false ID, when trying to vote in the last two elections.
Kelly Range
Athens
