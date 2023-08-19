The story, "Fake electors in Georgia" (Aug. 15) is an insult to many readers.
"Fake" is a harsh term — it was Trump's favorite adjective to disparage the press. The reporter appears to have created the use of the word "fake" for the article. Only one quote that she provides uses "fake," but that comes from a corroborating interviewee (Kirschenbaum) whom she most likely led with a question about the "fake electors." Otherwise, the reporter liberally uses fake throughout her article.
I believe fake does not equal false. The job of the prosecutor is to prove that Trump and others knew that Georgia was lost at the time they certified the alternate electors, thus, making them "fake." So, until that's proven, that they were fake, I suggest refraining from finding the defendants guilty.
Dennis Sheaks
Athens
