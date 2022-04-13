I hear (and read), often, complaints about Americans not being “nice” to one another; about not being respectful; about name calling.
I was struck by the following words from one of The News Courier’s political commentators, Mona Charen, referring to the Republican party (“Dems need to get better, and fast” April 9): “the QAnon-indulging, Putin- friendly, truth-optional, insurrectionist party.”
That statement manages to insult about 68 percent of your readers and I fail to see how it improves relations within our community.
Dennis Sheaks
Athens
