I hear (and read), often, complaints about Americans not being “nice” to one another; about not being respectful; about name calling.

I was struck by the following words from one of The News Courier’s political commentators, Mona Charen, referring to the Republican party (“Dems need to get better, and fast” April 9): “the QAnon-indulging, Putin- friendly, truth-optional, insurrectionist party.”

That statement manages to insult about 68 percent of your readers and I fail to see how it improves relations within our community.

Dennis Sheaks

Athens

